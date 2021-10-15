Progress-blocking bug found in Metroid Dread, but you can avoid it

Metroid Dread players may run into a fairly serious bug while playing. Nintendo issued a warning today, confirming that a patch is in the works to fix the bug, which could block player progression.

The bug can occur towards the end of the game. It usually causes it to crash, displaying the "Software was closed because an error occurred," error message. Near the end of the game, if you destroy a door while a map marker for the same door is displayed on the map, the game is going to crash.

If that happens, you won't be able to continue playing, but there's one way you could prevent it from happening and keep going. After restarting the application, remove the door icon map marker before attempting this section of the game.

Nintendo and developer MercurySteam are currently working on a patch to address the issue, which will arrive at the end of October.

Metroid Dread has been one of the year's highest-rated games, and Metroid fans are hailing it as one of the best in the series. In our review, Alex called it a thrilling experience that builds on and refines what came before.