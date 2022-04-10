Metroid Dread's free boss rush update is live and ready to ruin you

Metroid Dread's boss rush update is live, and with it comes three modes that sees Samus face against her toughest foes.

As announced in February's Nintendo Direct, the second free update for Metroid Dread brings in a boss rush mode. In fact, the update technically brings in three new modes, but they're all basically the same with varying degrees of difficulty. If you're unfamiliar with the concept of a boss rush, it's pretty simple. You just take on every boss in the game, one after the other.

The standard boss rush mode sees Samus do exactly that, facing off against all of the bosses you would have in the main game. After each fight, your missiles are restored, but damage is carried on to the next fight. And each battle can add to your maximum amount of missiles, energy tanks, and power bombs.

In the survival boss rush mode, you do the same thing, except the catch is you're trying to beat as many as you can before a timer runs out. If you manage to beat a boss, you get a bit more time added to the clock, with a little cheeky bonus if you manage to beat a boss without taking any damage. Missiles and health don't recover between bosses though, adding to the challenge.

The last mode is called dread rush, and in it you take on all 12 bosses, but there's a catch that makes it extra challenging: similar to the dread mode, a single hit means instant hit. But you did get your missiles fully restored after each fight.

Thankfully, there is a practice mode too, so you can try out each boss in any order.

Also announced as part of February's Direct in an initial free update was a couple of new difficulty modes. One is the aforementioned dread mode, which basically forces you to 'get good' because you're dead in one hit. It also introduced a rookie difficulty, making bosses easier, and lets you can recover more energy and ammo.