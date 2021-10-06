Metroid Dread reviews round-up, all the scores

Metroid Dread reviews round-up, all the scoresHere's what critics think of Samus Aran's latest.
Metroid Dread reviews are out in the wild, and looking over the critic scores, it appears to be a hit with the majority.
This is the first new entry of the 2D Metroid saga in more than 19 years and takes place after Metroid Fusion.
Maintaining the side-scrolling gameplay of previous Metroid titles with the addition of stealth elements, in it, Samus explores the strange planet ZDR alone while being hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I. robots.
By gaining abilities, you can return to areas you’ve already visited to find new places and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay.
Developed by MercurySteam, Metroid Dread concludes the continuing storyline which focuses on the fates of Samus and the Metroid creatures. It is out this Friday, October 8 for Nintendo Switch.
Scores below are based on ten being the highest unless noted.
Metroid Dread reviews
- The VG247 review - 4/5 - “A strong adventure that will delight fans.”
- Nintendo Life - 10
- VGC - 5/5
- Trusted Reviews - 5/5
- ScreenRant - 5/5
- Digital Trends - 4.5/5
- PC Mag - 4.5/5
- TheGamer - 4.5/5
- Vandal (Spanish) - 9.1
- Areajugones (Spanish) - 9
- CGMagazine - 9
- Meristation (Spanish) - 9
- Gameblog (French) - 9
- Game Informer - 9
- IGN - 9
- Metro Game Central - 9
- Shacknews - 9
- Spazio Games (Italian) - 9
- Stevivor - 9
- TheSixthAxis - 9
- Hobby Consolas (Spanish) - 90/100
- Gamer.nl (Dutch) - 9
- Wccftech - 8.8
- Destructoid - 8.5
- Press Start Australia - 8.5
- WellPlayed - 8.5
- Vooks - 4/5
- GameSpot - 8
- COGconnected - 88/100
- Everyeye.it (Italian) - 7.8
- Digitally Downloaded - 3.5/5
- GamesRadar - 3.5/5
- Ars Technica - “The best Switch-exclusive game of 2021.”
- Polygon - “It easily stands astride the best entries in the series.”
- Eurogamer - Essential