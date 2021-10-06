Metroid Dread reviews round-up, all the scores

Metroid Dread reviews are out in the wild, and looking over the critic scores, it appears to be a hit with the majority.

This is the first new entry of the 2D Metroid saga in more than 19 years and takes place after Metroid Fusion.

Maintaining the side-scrolling gameplay of previous Metroid titles with the addition of stealth elements, in it, Samus explores the strange planet ZDR alone while being hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I. robots.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

By gaining abilities, you can return to areas you’ve already visited to find new places and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay.

Developed by MercurySteam, Metroid Dread concludes the continuing storyline which focuses on the fates of Samus and the Metroid creatures. It is out this Friday, October 8 for Nintendo Switch.

Scores below are based on ten being the highest unless noted.

Metroid Dread reviews