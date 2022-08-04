Meet Your Maker is first-person building-and-raiding game from the creators of Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight developers Behaviour Interactive have announced Meet Your Maker, a first-person building-and-raiding game.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the game has you building stand-alone levels called Outposts. The goal is not only to protect your Outpost but to infiltrate those created by other players.

Building focuses on a strategic, block-based design where you will draw from a customizable toolbox. Here you will find traps and guards for your maze-like Outpost. There are also Raiders ready for combat and posed to enter and attempt to take over other players’ creations.

The experience is driven by user-generated content with all Outposts in the game designed by players for players. You can even join up with others in co-op to develop and raid Outposts.

There's more to it because there's a story behind it.

According to the lore, humanity has been facing extinction since a genetic disease crawled across the globe hundreds of years ago. Nations went to war over resources, society collapsed, and riots became daily occurrences.

At one point, world leaders created advanced research labs called Sanctuaries to work on world-saving initiatives. The Chimera Project was one such initiative. Here, they created hybrid humans using uncorrupted genetic material.

However, the evolution of the Chimera went down an "unexpected path," and this is where you come into the picture.

As the "last hope" of the Chimera Project, you are known as a Custodian, a clone tasked with finding the remaining uncorrupted genetic material. You will find this material by stealing, or you will defend the resources you have claimed.

This uncorrupted genetic material is rare and desperately needed to find a cure. Sanctuaries led by Chimera have started fighting over it within the Outposts built by other players. At the center of each Outpost is an extractor cube, filling canisters with precious resources.

Builders will need to create various traps and guards to outwit or destroy trespassing players, while the Raiders will need to fight their way to the extractor cube, steal its canister, and escape with it.

Between building and raiding, you will return to the Sanctuary that acts as your base of operations. In addition to the Chimera, the Sanctuary also houses five Advisors - clones who run the facility.

Progression is achieved by supplying the Advisors and the Chimera with genetic material, which will unlock new traps, guards, suits, weapons, perks, and lore.

The developers said to expect the game to get bigger over time, and the mythology will continue to expand alongside it.

Meet Your Maker releases in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Interested parties can sign up for a chance to participate in the closed playtest on Steam through here.