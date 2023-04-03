Behaviour Interactive's build-and-raid FPS, Meet Your Maker, arrives tomorrow

Behaviour Interactive, the developer most widely known for its asymmetrical horror game, Dead by Daylight, branched out into new endeavours not all that long ago. At long last, players will be in receipt of the fruits of its labour; Meet Your Maker.

The post-apocalyptic game places you into the role of the Custodian of the Chimera, a living experiment who was created as a last resort to save life on planet Earth. Your main goal is to build your base and outsmart anyone who dares try to raid it.

This means creating an array of deathtraps, and customising your base as much as possible so that anyone who does take the challenge isn’t able to actually infiltrate it.

You can then test your own raiding skills, and even take inspiration from the bases of other players as you attempt to raid their base and make it out alive. Meet Your Maker also supports multiplayer, of course, so you need not tirelessly build your base solo; team up with friends to make the most out of your base, and to raid the bases of others.

The interesting thing to me, personally, about Meet Your Maker is the customisation options; your base need not resemble a compound from Rust. You can create a “lethal labyrinth” or a “bullet inferno,” and seemingly design some unique bases for players to try and make their way through. I look forward to seeing what keen players manage to put together!

Following the launch of Meet Your Maker tomorrow, April 4, the first major content update for the game is already to be expected in June this year. With it, players will be able to go beyond the desert and explore Dreadshore. This will feature a new environment for players to check out, and will come with a free Deco Pack, and 4 new gameplay elements unlockable via playtime or purchasing.

Will you be trying Meet Your Maker when it launches tomorrow? Let us know what you think of the latest from Behaviour Interactive.

Meet Your Maker will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023. It'll also be arriving on PlayStation Plus from day one.