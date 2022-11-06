Marvel Snap is working on letting you play with friends

Marvel Snap will soon let you play against your friends, so that way you'll have a companion you can say 'just one more' with.

It seems like you can't go five seconds without Marvel Snap appearing somewhere on the timeline at the minute. Only problem is, you can't play with your friends, other than through a happy accident. But as revealed in a new roadmap, Battle Mode vs Friends is being introduced some time in the future. Though an exact launch date hasn't been provided just yet.

The new mode will see you start a match with 10 health, and if you win you deal damage to your opponent equal to the stakes of the game. If you doubled down and snapped, your friend will take four points of damage instead of two, but you can retreat early and deal just one instead. You then keep playing games with your friend until one of you runs out of health.

This mode is just listed as in development currently, alongside a few other features. Unranked mode will offer you a more casual way to play, as you don't risk going down a rank in this mode, and is meant to be a good way to test out new decks and strategies. Collector tokens are also coming soon, which are a free currency that lets you unlock cards you want most in the shop.

In terms of what's coming soon to the game, Marvel Snap will see a global release on Android and iOS soon enough (again, no specific date), with plans to localise it in 13 languages. PC early access is also on the way, and a variant rarity system is also coming, meaning some cards will be cheaper, whereas others will be more expensive depending on their rating.

Currently in the concept stages are things like new competitive modes, guilds, in-game events, an infinity rank leaderboard, collectible emotes and card emojis, and mythic variants, though none of this was extensively detailed.