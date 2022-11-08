Marvel Snap: How to level up fast, earn credits, boosters, and gold quickly

Marvel Snap is taking mobile platforms by storm, with thousands of new players flocking to Second DInner’s accessible and devastatingly addicting collectable card game en masse. But, as a new player, you may have a massive problem. You want more cards! But to get more, you need to level up, and level up fast.

To help you out, we’ve created this quick guide on how to level up fast in Marvel Snap, including a list of things you should do to make sure you’re being efficient as you climb up the ranks.

How to level fast in Marvel Snap

Do your daily missions

There’s no way to get around it. To level up you need to upgrade cards, and to upgrade cards you need credits. While you can get credits from seasonal pass rewards and gold, your most consistent way of earning credits is from doing your dailies.

You max out on six at once, so be sure to keep your current collection of dailies down so you aren’t missing out on daily missions that you don’t have room for. With the credits, you can either blow them on smaller upgrades, or save them up for one big upgrade. Either way, you’ll be gaining levels, which is what you want.

Keep a track of your boosters

Every time you finish a game of Marvel Snap, you gain a set amount of boosters on one of the cards in your deck. To upgrade a card’s variety, and gain collection levels, you’ll need to constantly have a collection of cards ready to upgrade as soon as you have enough credits to push to do so.

As such, don’t just use the same cards over and over again if they’re maxed out and not earning you any boosters. Always be sure to have a nice backlog of upgradable cards sitting there for when you’re able to cash in those credits, so you don’t have to grind out games unnecessarily.

You could spend your gold

So here’s a controversial one. I personally like to hoard my gold like a dragon, so I can cash them in on card variants I really like. However, if you’re desperate to skyrocket up the levels, you can spend the gold you earn from collectors crates and battle pass rewards on credits.

With these credits, you can upgrade cards and gain levels. You could also spend gold to refresh your dailies, but at that point you’re blowing through gold and all I can do is salute you from a distance. This isn’t the sort of thing people like me who are trying to buy all the Symbiote variants will be doing, but it’s an option.

Those are the main ways you can level up quickly in Marvel Snap! There aren’t a lot of options, mind you, but as long as you keep these in mind you should be good!

