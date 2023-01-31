If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Marvel Snap players can battle with friends as of tomorrow

The all-new Battle Mode will be introduced on January 31.

Marvel Snap was all the rage during the latter half of 2022, even landing itself a spot as one of Sherif’s favourite games of the year. However, it was missing one thing that I’d argue every card game needs: the ability to test your decks and apply your skills against friends.

I hate Marvel Snap.

Having launched in October on both PC and mobile, the option for Marvel Snap players to battle it out with friends has been missing, until now! Although the ability to play with friends was initially said to become available during 2022, this was pushed back.

Now, however, Battle Mode between friends will be available for Marvel Snap tomorrow, January 31.

With Battle Mode becoming available tomorrow, how exactly does it work? Well, it functions a little differently to your usual matches.

How does Battle Mode work in Marvel Snap

Your usual Marvel Snap match will consist of one game. In Battle Mode, you’ll actually play multiple games with your friend using the same deck over and over.

Via Marvel Snap’s blog on Battle Mode from earlier this month, the way the mode works is that both participants will start with 10 Health. Instead of Cubes, it’s the participant's Health that’s at stake. Whoever’s manages to deplete their opponent's health first is crowned the winner.

These matches are anticipated to last around 20 minutes, and each player’s deck is locked for the entire battle, so you’ll need to keep a careful track of your cards and how your opponent is attempting to counter them.

Have you plans to play Marvel Snap with friends when Battle Mode launches tomorrow? If so, don’t forget to take a look at our guides on the best Black Panther deck, and how to earn credits quickly.

