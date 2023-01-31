Marvel Snap players can battle with friends as of tomorrow

Marvel Snap was all the rage during the latter half of 2022, even landing itself a spot as one of Sherif’s favourite games of the year. However, it was missing one thing that I’d argue every card game needs: the ability to test your decks and apply your skills against friends.

Having launched in October on both PC and mobile, the option for Marvel Snap players to battle it out with friends has been missing, until now! Although the ability to play with friends was initially said to become available during 2022, this was pushed back.

Now, however, Battle Mode between friends will be available for Marvel Snap tomorrow, January 31.

It's coming...



Get ready for Battle Mode where you can challenge your friends and see who's really the best!

With Battle Mode becoming available tomorrow, how exactly does it work? Well, it functions a little differently to your usual matches.

How does Battle Mode work in Marvel Snap

Your usual Marvel Snap match will consist of one game. In Battle Mode, you’ll actually play multiple games with your friend using the same deck over and over.

Via Marvel Snap’s blog on Battle Mode from earlier this month, the way the mode works is that both participants will start with 10 Health. Instead of Cubes, it’s the participant's Health that’s at stake. Whoever’s manages to deplete their opponent's health first is crowned the winner.

These matches are anticipated to last around 20 minutes, and each player’s deck is locked for the entire battle, so you’ll need to keep a careful track of your cards and how your opponent is attempting to counter them.

