Marvel Snap devs reassure players it will "continue to operate and flourish" in spite of any restructuring

Despite reports that TikTok maker ByteDance plans to restructure gaming publisher Nuverse, Marvel Snap dev Second Dinner has assured players the game isn't shutting down.

Reuters reported earlier today that ByteDance is planning to move away from the games industry, and will wind down Nuverse, its game publishing division. The report noted that this would likely impact hundreds of employees, but there was no direct confirmation of any particular studios shutting down. Over in the West, Nuverse's most notable game is the quite popular competitive card game Marvel Snap, and fans of the game have been worried that the restructuring could lead to the game shutting down. However, the official Marvel Snap Twitter has released a statement in an attempt to reassure players that there's no plans for the game shutting down, at least for the time being.

"Dear Snappers, Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse," reads the statement. "We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!" This obviously isn't ruling out any potential layoffs, an unfortunately common trend in the games industry in recent months, but it's something for players at the very least.

Nuverse has been around since 2019, and was ByteDance's attempt at breaking into the gaming space. The games industry did see a lot of growth over the course of the pandemic, what with everyone being inside at all, but it seems that it might not have worked out for ByteDance - it has pushed for an increased gaming presence on TikTok, as you can now stream games in the same way you can on Twitch, but that's not on the development side obviously. Marvel Snap has apparently garnered a cult following, according to Reuters, but wasn't a commercial hit, potentially the broader issues with the games released so far.

Let's hope everyone at Second Dinner is able to stay on at the company at the very least.