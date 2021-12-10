Diablo-like Lost Ark officially launches February 11 in the West

Lost Ark is finally, actually landing in much of the West - you'll just have to wait a little longer to get your hands on it.

As part of tonight's The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, Smilegate and Amazon announced the official release date for Lost Ark, the free-to-play Diablo-like ARPG-MMO hybrid. The game has been available in Korea, parts of Asia, and later Russia for years - but it's only now landing properly in the West.

Lost Ark arrives February 11, 2022 on PC. If you buy any of the four Founder’s Packs (starting at $15), you'll get early access beginning February 8. On those dates, the game will go live across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania in those countries.

Amazon Games, which did the localisation work and tweaked the game for the West in a few other areas, is publishing it. You'll be able to buy it on Steam and Amazon.

Lost Ark's open world is home to several massive distinct biomes, where you can take any of its 15 classes adventuring, killing monsters, and getting up to some MMO activities like gathering, crafting, farming, raiding, and PvP.

In November, Dorrani went hands-on with Lost Ark, and was fairly impressed with the spectacle, the action-heavy gameplay, and the game's scale and visuals. You can watch the full video below for a bit of gameplay, and his extensive impressions.