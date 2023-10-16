Lords of the Fallen's animators had some fun mocaping animations from their backyards

As a Souls-like, Lords of the Fallen's animations will be judged harshly by players in the saturated genre. Boss animations in particular tend to get the most attention, because of the amount of work that goes into them, as well as their relevance for players going through the game.

Hexworks developed the game mostly remotely, and that included the period when everyone in the world had to work from home. But animators seemingly were the most creative at navigating that new reality.

Phil R. is a 3D character animator responsible for animating the bosses in Lords of the Fallen, and mocapping various animations for creatures in the game. On LinkedIn, the veteran animator shared a clip of some of the mocapping work they did for the action RPG.

Except, this wasn't at a fancy mocap studio, it was done in their backyard! In the video, we see them direct a mocap session featuring Ace Ruele, themselves a veteran performance and mocap actor.

The goal? Mocap the animations for the Rhogar Hounds, one of the common enemies in the game. You can definitely see everyone had to get creative - and not just because this is a person pretending to be a scary (and annoying, but that’s not their fault) dog.

In other Lords of the Fallen news, the game's launch has been rocky, with performance issues on all platforms, and an especially miserable situation on Xbox. Hexworks has been dropping patches daily, and a few things did get improved, but the prevailing sentiment right now is negative - even if the game looks as great as it does.