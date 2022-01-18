If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A decent lineup

Windjammers 2, Nobody Saves the World, and Death's Door are coming to Game Pass

You already knew about a few of the others.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

The latest games coming to Game Pass have been announced.

Microsoft has now announced the next batch of Game Pass titles after an image posted on reddit leaked the news a bit early..

Looking over the list, you already knew The Hitman Trilogy, Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege are coming to Game Pass on January 20. But other titles coming to the service include Death's Door, Nobody Saves the World, Windjammers 2, Pupparazi, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc.

Spike Chunsoft says Danganronpa is available now on Game Pass, along with Nobody Saves the World.

On January 20m alongside the Rainbow Six and Hitman games comes Death's Door, Windjammers 2, and Pupperazzi.

January 27 will see the release of Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master.

Stephany Nunneley

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

