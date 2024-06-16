Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is finally out this September, and it's coming with plenty of new features

The first trailer for Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is here, and it's even brought a release date along with it.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop was first announced back in 2022, initially planned for release in 2023, though later caught a delay into 2024. Now, developer Dragami Games has offered up a first trailer for the remake of the cult classic game, which is described as "a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality of life improvements and additional gameplay content." One such addition is the ability to switch between two modes - the Original mode, "which is based on the original release" or RePop mode, "which has less violence and uses pop-art damage effects." The trailer notes that it's the RePop mode that was used for the in-game footage present in it, and it does work well with the tone of the game, unsurprisingly.

As well as showing off the game in action, Dragami has also confirmed that the game will be releasing digitally September 25 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Dragami also outlined some new features and quality of life improvements in a separate post, like faster load times, a new Chained Hits Hunting system which can increase speed after landing consecutive hits, and auto-lock and auto-fire modes have been added to the Chainsaw Blaster. On top of that, there are new chainsaws, 30 costumes, and a time attack mode.

For those of you new to the world of Lollipop Chainsaw, it's a bit of an oddity. No More Heroes creator Suda51 directed the game, but it was written by James Gunn of all people - you'll know him best now as the head of DC Studios and director of Guardians of the Galaxy, but back in the day he was better known for his films Slither, and the two live-action Scooby Doo films. Neither of them are involved in this remake, but they're both likely quite busy these days, Gunn in particular. The original game was met with mostly middling reviews at the time, but we'll have to see how it fairs a good decade and a bit later on.