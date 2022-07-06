Lollipop Chainsaw remake is coming, reportedly without Suda51 or James Gunn

First reported via Frontline Gaming Japan, the 2012 hack and slash title, Lollipop Chainsaw, is receiving a remake that is said to release in 2023.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the stylish title, former CEO of Kadokawa Games, Yoshimi Yasuda, shared an official statement revealing that a remake of Lollipop Chainsaw is in development at his new studio, Dragami Games.

Need to refresh your memory? Here's the launch trailer for Lollipop Chainsaw.

Lollipop Chainsaw sold over a million units worldwide upon release, and upon reading Yasuda's statement, it becomes clear that there are many players who have an affinity towards this game, as well as many others who have been unable to play it.

Yasuda shared: "We, the original development staff on Lollipop Chainsaw, think of the game as very precious to us, and did not want to leave it in limbo, where players who want to play it cannot." As a result, he purchased the rights to the game from Kadokawa Games, and is being supported by Warner Bros in the endeavour.

I'll never say no to hacking down zombies in style.

The remake will be in receipt of a few changes before coming to modern consoles, though, which Yasuda decided to make fans aware of early. One of which is that Lollipop Chainsaw's original licensed soundtrack will not be present in the remake. I don't know about you, but a game like Lollipop Chainsaw doesn't feel right without some Joan Jett thrown into the mix.

This will be sad news to many, but it unfortunately is what it is. We can only hope that with the new and improved graphics, there'll be an equally vibrant new soundtrack to accompany the game too.

The title is set to be developed by some of the original development team alongside some new developers at Dragami Games. That being said, it has come to light that original game designer Suda51 and writer James Gunn will not be involved in the development of the remake.

James Gunn took to Twitter to share that nor himself or Suda51 are currently involved in the remake, with Suda51 following up on the tweet and reiterating what Gunn had said.

To add my two cents, like @JamesGunn says, neither he nor I am involved in this project at all, and Grasshopper Manufacture has nothing to do with development or anything. https://t.co/ctLfTvk1yn — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) July 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In addition, the original voice actor for our leading protagonist Juliet, Tara Strong, responded to Gunn's tweet with a simple "Same" to share that she also has no involvement in the game right now.

The fact that Suda51, James Gunn, and Tara Strong are not involved in the remake has a good portion of fans worried about what this might mean. That being said, Yoshimi Yasuda is the director behind the original game, and it seems as though he is really intent on making the game accessible for more people on newer consoles.

Only time will tell as to what Lollipop Chainsaw's fate is!