Eight years on, the original Life is Strange hits 20 million copies sold

Life Is Strange first released around eight years ago, and as of this week, the original game has hit 20 million players.

While the narrative adventure game remains a touch divisive due to its occasionally out-of-touch dialogue to this day, it's pretty hard to deny that Life Is Strange has proven itself amongst its friends. As confirmed over on the official Life Is Strange Twitter account, the game has officially hit 20 million players. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Something we are very grateful for - the original Life Is Strange has hit over 20 million players!" reads the tweet. "We want to thank each and every one of you for playing!"

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!



Something we are very grateful for - the original Life is Strange has hit over 20 million players! 🦋📷🌀🌪️🕒



We want to thank each and every one of you for playing!



What are you grateful for this year? pic.twitter.com/djfqI3Qr1V — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) November 23, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Whether you're a fan of it or not, the original game and its numerous episodes were generally well received at the time critically, and it went on to spawn numerous sequels and spinoffs. The most recent entry in the series, Life Is Strange: True Colors, was released back in 2021, again receiving quite positive reviews across the board. This particular title was developed by Deck Nine, who previously developed Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, the episodic prequel game to the original 2015 title.

Original developer Don't Nod's last entry in the series was 2018's Life Is Strange 2, though at the start of the year it teased its next game, which based on the single image released so far looks decidedly 90s. Aside from this untitled game, which looks stylistically similar to the Life Is Strange line of games, the next game coming from the developer is the spectral action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, first revealed at The Game Awards last year. Originally due out this year, Don't Nod announced back in September that the game was being delayed to February 13, 2024.

There's no word of a new Life Is Strange game on the horizon currently, though you can currently play the original game through the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, or PC.