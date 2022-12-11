Life is Strange developer's next game is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a spectral action RPG

Original Life is Strange developer Dontnod has revealed its next game, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a new action RPG.

If you're only familiar with Dontnod as the developer of the not particularly action oriented Life is Strange series, this might be a bit of a surprise genre shift. But the developer is also behind 2018's Vampyr, the success of which is noted in the game's reveal trailer. In Banshiers, you play as "two proficient ghost hunters and lovers, faced with impossible choices and their dramatic consequences for the living… and the dead."

The trailer, slightly off lip syncing aside, showed off some pretty cool looking ghost designs that you'll likely face off against in your journey. According to the game's description on Steam, you'll play as both of the characters, Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, the former being a ghost herself after being fatally wounded in a "disastrous last mission."

"Hunt ghosts as two memorable characters in a story driven Action-RPG where your decisions have dramatic consequences," the game describes itself on Steam. "Solve haunting cases and battle supernatural forces combining Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s arsenal."

You'll be equipped with various bits of gear, weapons, magic, and spiritual powers to take down the ghosts that plague New Eden, which you can see the smallest of glimpses of in some gameplay shown at the very end of the reveal trailer. Similarly to previous Dontnod games, you will have to make "meaningful and morally ambiguous choices that affect the story, the world and the fate of all characters, dead or alive."

Currently the game is planned for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, due some time in 2023, though if you're looking for a more specific release window, you won't find one unsurprisingly, with Focus Entertainment serving as publisher.