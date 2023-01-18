Check out some Lies of P gameplay running on AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX at 8K resolution

A new Lies of P video has been released, showing new content from the game running on AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX at 8K resolution.

Of course, you need an 8K monitor to see the benefits, but it still looks pretty in this video, regardless of the monitor used.

The action souls-like from Neowiz is a spin on the classic tale of Pinocchio, set in a dark world inspired by the Belle Epoque era of Europe. In the game, you will guide Pinocchio on his journey to becoming human while roaming Krat, a collapsed city bereft of prosperity where the residents are mad and filled with bloodlust.

But unlike the original story published in the Italian journal Giornale per i bambini, or the Disney film, P is a puppet mechanoid who needs to lie to become human. Searching for a mysterious person named Geppetto, P finds that becoming more human comes with all the advantages and disadvantages it entails. Fighting through every in his path, P will find no help from the people met along the way, and he can trust no one.

Featuring interconnected and procedural quests, each will play out differently depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends, as there are multiple endings.

To help with combat, you can combine weapons in various ways to create something new, and research will help find the best combinations.

Because P is a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting, as they can provide several unique and useful features.

Lies of P is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this year, and will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.