The best places to pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to be released on 5th April 2022 across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This complete package has you play through all nine, main Luke Skywalker films in the Star Wars universe. Some of us have been waiting for nearly three years since it was first announced!

Like many other Lego video games, The Skywalker Saga is an action adventure title, where you're tasked with smashing through enemies and objects with your lightsaber, and finding collectibles as you go along. There's also going to be guaranteed charm and slapstick humour that the Lego video games are known for. Also, Skywalker Saga supports local co-op on all platforms, so you don't have to be alone when you're having fun as one of the hundreds of playable characters.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga standard edition pre-orders

Many outlets have pre-orders for The Skywalker Saga, not only because it's such a highly anticipated game, but with such a broad appeal, this would make an excellent gift purchase for any gamer or Star Wars nerd in your life.

The cheapest place to secure a copy of the game is through 365games at £37.99, for either the PS5, Xbox One/Series X, Nintendo Switch or PS4 (which is a little cheaper here at Base).

Also, ShopTo have the PC version of the game available on pre-order for just £30.85, a great price for a game packed with so much story. And although Argos are selling the game for standard retail price, each comes with an X-wing fighter Lego toy.

The Best Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga pre-orders in the UK

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

The Best Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga pre-orders in the US:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4) - $59.99 at Best Buy

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition pre-orders

With both the physical and digital deluxe editions of The Skywalker Saga, you get the base game but also multiple character pack DLCs, so you can play as even more fan favourites through the Star Wars story. However, physical editions include a mini Lego toy in most cases, great collectibles for big Star Wars fans everywhere.

For our US readers, the only current deluxe version you can currently pre-order is a digital version for Xbox One and Series X|S, from Amazon for $69.99.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition pre-orders in the UK:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition pre-orders in the US:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe (PS5) - $69.99 at Best Buy (coming soon)

PlayStation 4

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe (PS4) - $69.99 at Best Buy (coming soon)

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

