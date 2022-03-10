LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga developer video highlights content and the game's sense of freedom

A new behind-the-scenes video highlighting the breadth of content and sense of freedom has been released for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In the video, the development team shares the process in bringing the entire Star Wars galaxy to life by using versions of iconic locations found throughout the nine Skywalker Saga films.

The video also showcases the work that went into implementing weathering effects, differentiating sky colors, and bringing attention to detail unseen in previous LEGO video games.

The Skywalker Saga allows you to explore hub worlds from familiar locations such as Naboo, Endor, Tatooine, and the Cloud City of Bespin, and to unlock new vehicles and playable characters, including Mama the Hutt, Yaddle, and Babu Frik.

You will also be collecting Kyber Bricks on the varied planets as these are used as currency to enhance characters ranging from upgrading Force abilities to increasing blaster firepower.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on April 5 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

If you plan on digitally pre-ordering, you will receive early access to the Trooper Character Pack on release day. The pack will be available a month afterward for those that purchase the Character Collection Pass or it can be bought separately.

Purchasing the digital version of the game will also include Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi as a playable character and will be unavailable for standalone purchase. The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive LEGO Star Wars mini-figure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk mustache.