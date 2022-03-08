LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's Character Collection will feature some familiar faces

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting a Season Pass. Called the Character Collection, you can expect seven downloadable content packs with playable characters, some of which are from outside the nine saga films.

Upon the game's release, The Mandalorian Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack will include the Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuiil. Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack will include young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett and Enfys Nest.

Also available at launch will be The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack. The Classic Characters Pack will include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian.

The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19 who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

The Trooper Pack includes Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper and Mimban Stormtrooper. Like the Classic Characters Pack, the Trooper Pack will be available in early access for those who pre-ordered the digital version of the game, and available on May 4 for everyone who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

On April 19, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic.

Star Wars Day, which takes place on May 4, will see the release of The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs. The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

The game is available now for digital pre-order, and if you drop the cash early, you will unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is exclusive to the digital version. The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk mustache.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on April 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.