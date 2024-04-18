Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 continues the realism-obsessed RPG series - and is set to release later this year

After a successful first outing, Czech game developer Warhorse Studios is back with a sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance - and fans will be able to play it later this year.

Simply titled Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the new title promises to be another realism-focused action RPG - set against the backdrop of a chaotic civil war raging across 15th Century Bohemia - the historic region of the world that encompasses much of the modern-day Czech Republic.

Players are once again cast as Henry of Skalitz - the returning protagonist from the first title. Henry’s story continues - and the developers promise hours more cutscenes than in the previous game, a more epic story, and a significantly larger open world for Henry to explore. In an introduction given to media, the game's developers boasted the word was double the size. See the debut trailer for yourself below.

What we saw in a short game-announcing presentation to media looked impressive in its scope and ambition. Directly building on the original game's concepts plus a huge increase in team size appears to have allowed Warhorse Studios to reach further than it ever has before.

The game is using CryEngine once again, and is being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S.

Player choice will form a part of the adventure, with the world and its characters directly reacting to your choices and Henry's actions. Full-fat RPG systems allow you to customize more or less everything about the protagonist, while the world is still promised to be a "stunningly authentic" representation of 15th Century Bohemia - which will inevitably promote debate about the degree of accuracy among hardcore fans and history buffs.

The first game recieved a mixed-but-solid reception among critics, and is currently sitting at a 76 on Metacritic. It struck a chord with players, however, and went on to sell in the region of 6 million copies. With the concept proven, the sequel now aims to expand.

As it stands right now we don’t have a precise release window for the game, but for the fact that it’s aiming for later this year. Here’s a selection of first screenshots of the adventure: