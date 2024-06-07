Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gets a brand-new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2024
Warhorse Studios showed up to deliver a new Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 trailer, and we're here for it.
The Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream continues to deliver, with the next item on the docket being a fresh look at Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the follow-up to the 2018 action RPG from Warhorse Studios.
Deliverance 2 was unveiled back in April with a fairly extensive trailer, and today’s footage continues the hype train rolling. No release date yet though! Still just coming in 2024.
In this trailer we get a taste of the story, as well as some good ol' fashioned violence and humour too. It looks to be a pretty faithful and ramped up sequel to the original game.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's story takes place following the events of the first game, with protagonist Henry of Skalitz returning. Henry’s tale is set against the backdrop of a civil war ravaging 15th Centry Bohemia.
The sequel is orders of magnitude larger than the original game, with a larger world map, deeper RPG systems, and more freedom of choice in classes and specialisations - all without compromising the series’ realistic take on combat and world design.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comes from a much larger Warhorse team, having expanded its talent in the years since the original’s release. The game is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S using an updated version of the CryEngine. It’s set for release later this year.