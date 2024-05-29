Hate colours but love Mad Max? Good news! Just like Fury Road, Furiosa is getting a black and white cut

If you were hoping that Furiosa would get a black and white release just like Mad Max: Fury Road, you're in luck.

Both Fury Road and Furiosa are quite colourful films, but there might be some of you out there that wish colours didn't exist, for some strange reason. Or maybe you just like the way old black and white films looked, and wished more films opted to forgo colour for reasons other than just a narrative gimmick. Fury Road did actually receive a black and white version following its initial release, technically referred to as the Black & Chrome Edition (a title that goes pretty hard honestly), and now it seems like Furiosa is set to get a similar treatment.

Director George Miller recently made an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, talking about all things Furiosa and more, where he confirmed that his latest Mad Max outing would too be receiving a black and white cut. This time he's called it "Tinted Black and Chrome" and it sounds like it shouldn't be too far out. "We've done it already. It's the last thing I did on this film, and I call it Tinted Black and Chrome. It's really interesting, I'm still trying to demystify why the black-and-white, for me, has something more elemental to it. I still can't quite put my finger on it. It's not because they look like old black-and-white movies, it's something else. It's like, if we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might look a little more dramatic if it's in black and white."

Black and white editions of films aren't all that common these days, though when done correctly they can really offer a unique experience compared to the original. There doesn't seem to be any word on when Furiosa will get its Chrome cut, so we'll just have to wait and see if it gets a cinema release or will be a straight to DVD type thing.

Fran gave us the lowdown on what Furiosa is like recently, saying that while "it's a bit saggy and often redundant in places, returning to Miller's strange Wasteland is a blast, and the fact I walked out of this one thinking 'hey, Immortan Joe actually wasn't that terribly bad of a post-apocalyptic ruler' should tell you everything you need to know about how much it adds to the mean yet colorful world that was reinvigorated nine years ago. I suspect this one will age like a fine wine as we get used to its rougher edges."