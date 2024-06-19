As Furiosa speeds towards video on demand only a month after its cinema release, Tom Hardy shuts down the future of Mad Max

It's only been a month since Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released in cinemas, but it looks like it's already coming to digital storefronts.

Furiosa is the first new Mad Max film in almost a decade, and to the surprise of probably only those that know nothing about the history of the franchise, it hasn't done great at the box office. The prequel had a budget of around $168 million, but so far has only grossed a little over $160 million at the box office. While Mad Max Fury: Road, which introduced Furiosa to the film's post apocalyptic universe, did comparatively better at the box office, it technically also resulted in a net loss, so these films historically haven't done all that great. And now, as spotted online, Amazon is listing Furiosa as coming releasing digitally this coming June 24.

‘FURIOSA’ releases on Digital on June 24, one month after its theatrical release.



Read our review: https://t.co/Zbj4tefgqg pic.twitter.com/I8XdqU6kHT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 18, 2024

It's pretty common practice to release films digitally quite soon after their cinema release, particularly if they're not doing well, but it does kind of undercut Furiosa's ability to pick itself up across the rest of the summer. Furiosa was released in cinemas May 24, so this literally will mark a whole month exactly before it winds up on digital platforms. It's a bit of a shame particularly considering it has done well critically - our own Fran enjoyed it plenty, even if it felt a bit bloated occasionally.

That of course leaves the question of what the future is for the Mad Max series. It's a bit unclear if we will get another film, but based on comments from Fury Road star Tom Hardy, it doesn't seem all that likely. In a recent interview with Forbes, when asked about potential future projects, like the rumoured Mad Max: The Wasteland, Hardy responded quite plainly "I don't think that's happening." There is always the possibility that Warner Bros. decides to be benevolent and let director George Miller have another go at it, but for now we'll have to wait and see.