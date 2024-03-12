If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Inspired by Dune 2, what's the best game with a load of sand in it?

What's course, rough, and irritating, but gets nowhere? It's the VG247 podcast!

Three podcast hosts reacting to a Dune worm with Anakin Skywalker's head poking out of it.
Image credit: VG247, Funcom, Disney
Jim Trinca avatar
Video by Jim Trinca Video Producer
Published on

Watch the video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

Cover image for YouTube videoBest game with a load of sand in it, a la Dune 2 | The Best Games Ever Podcast
This is the video. You should watch it, you get to see our faces as Tom drops his latest bit.

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

This is the audio. You should listen to it, that way you don't have to see our faces when Tom drops his latest bit.

It's been long and arduous road to something resembling a worthy adaptation of Frank "dirty" Herbert's sand-based epic Dune, but with the recent release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2, we can safely call that one done. I just hope we get enough sequels for the films to start covering such nonsense as half-worm emperors and chair dogs.

Aside from the various video game adaptations of Dune - from classic RTS games to modern upcoming survival games - there have been plenty of games that effectively use the desolation and devastation of desert sand. Who can forget the arresting third act of Uncharted 3, or the Tatooine section of KOTOR, or the grand majesty of Assassin's Creed Origins, with its ambitious recreation of sun-drenched North Africa?

But which sandy game is the best one, according to our lovely panel? If Alex Donaldson was in this episode, he'd have picked Fifty Cent: Blood on the Sand, but he isn't. To find out what was actually pitched, listen to The Best Games Ever Podcast!

The Best Games Ever Podcast from VG247. It's a good show for smart people who are cool.

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

  • Here's The Best Games Ever Podcast on Apple Podcasts.
  • You can also follow us on Spotify.
  • It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

    • Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

