Here's some great July 4th discounts on gaming accessories

Although Prime Day is just around the corner, many US retailers are jumping the gun with some noticeable discounts for the 4th July Independence Day holiday. And we've found some great deals on gaming gear that will help you up your game in so many ways.

First up are a couple of premium gaming laptops over at Best Buy. Asus ROG Zephyrus line has provided some of the best laptops in recent years, combining style, a slim design and beefy gaming specs. This Zephyrus G15 packs a Ryzen 9 chip, a 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and an RTX 3060 for $1,499.99. An alternate option is the Alienware m15 R5, which swaps out the better display on the Zephyrus for more storage and an RTX 3070 instead, for the same $1,499.99 price.

Over at Walmart, they're offering the Acer Predator 27" gaming monitor for just $299, saving you a hundred bucks. This is a 1080p IPS panel with a blazing 280Hz refresh rate, supporting Nvidia's G-Sync technology. If you're after something tech-related that isn't gaming, they also have the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet for just $179.

There are a couple of quality budget-friendly buys too that'll help improve your gaming life. HyperX's Alloy Core gaming keyboard with RGB lighting is nearly half price at $29.99 at Best Buy. And at GameStop, another HyperX product is reduced by half: the Cloud Stinger Core headset, which is a multiplatform gaming headset and microphone down to $19.99.

July 4th gaming deals:

Keep tabs on deals whenever we find them by following our Jelly Deals Twitter page. It's constantly being refreshed with discounts on games and accessories for all different platforms, including console stock information for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.