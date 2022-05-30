Report claims Indiana Jones Bethesda game isn't an Xbox exclusive, opening gate to PS5

We learned last year that modern Wolfenstein developer MachineGames is working on a project based on the Indiana Jones IP. Though the project was revealed by Bethesda in a teaser video on Twitter back in 2021, we know precious little else about the game.

It was assumed, since launch, that the game would be an Xbox exclusive; and why not? Bethesda and Microsoft are now one, big, happy family (citation needed) and Xbox noted that "future Bethesda games to be exclusive to platforms with Game Pass".

But, speaking on the Xbox Two podcast, Windows Central’s Jez Corden has noted that the game will not be exclusive to Xbox; when asked by co-host Rand al Thor whether the game is "exclusive [to Xbox]", Corden simply replies "it isn't."

Corden has proved before that he's got insider sources, so there could be some credibility to this claim. He also provides a caveat, saying he heard this information "a long time ago" and "maybe something has changed...”.

Wonder if Sony had a whip-around to afford this game?

How likely is it that a marquee game for Bethesda would go to platforms other than Xbox? There's no word on whether the development of the Indiana Jones game – and its eventual launch situation – was a publishing agreement signed before Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft for $7.5 billion. With Sony having all the adventuring fun with Uncharted, you'd think Xbox would want its own iconic explorer, right?

So, what can you actually expect from the game when it finally launches on whatever platforms it launches on? Well, all we know so far is that MachineGames has said:

“As huge fans of the franchise, it’s a tremendous honour for us to create a brand-new Indiana Jones game with a completely original story. We’re very excited and can’t wait to share more in the future.”

We know that Todd Howard is an executive producer on the title, but there's not much other information about the project other than that. Don't expect news about all this soon, either; the developer said last year it will "be some time" before it has any further news on the game.