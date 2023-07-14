If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PASS THE BUCKS

Xbox thinks Game Pass can make up for lost sales of Starfield and Indiana Jones on PlayStation

Game Pass to the rescue?

Indiana Jones Teaser
Image credit: Machine Games/ Bethesda
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Microsoft feels that Game Pass can make up for sales the company will lose for not having Indiana Jones and Starfield on PlayStation.

According to court documents filed by the FTC in its bid to stop Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the government body cited testimony from Microsoft Gaming CFO Tim Stuart (thanks, IGN).

The next-generation immersive RPG from Bethesda, Starfield, arrives on September 6.

Stuart stated that Microsoft forecasted the company would sell over 10 million units of the games on PlayStation, a forecast made prior to the company making the Bethesda and Machine Games titles exclusive to Xbox.

The FTC document states Microsoft feels it can "offset losses incurred from taking ZeniMax Games exclusive through upside to Game Pass and increased console sales."

Stuart's testimony also stated that Microsoft needed fewer dollars in the short term to make up for the financial impact of the exclusivity of ZeniMax Games on Microsoft platforms.

Microsoft acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax back in 2020, which brought other studios under the Microsoft umbrella, giving it a big boost in both the number of developers and IP. The Rockville, Maryland-based company was one of the largest privately held game companies at the time, with 2,300 employees worldwide, and boasted one of gaming's biggest hits ever, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, which has sold over 20 million copies.

The FTC recently lost its bid for a preliminary injunction to stop the Microsoft deal with Activision Blizzard from going through, and it appealed the decision with the courts. The judge who presided over the initial case denied the FTC's appeal, bringing the acquisition one step closer to fruition.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch