It seems someone has either gotten their hands on Redfall or found some images of it and posted the lot online.

The in-game images of Redfall apparently show an early version of the game, so it’s worth noting you aren’t seeing a finished product.

Looking over the images, it appears the game will have some looter shooter elements, a skill tree, ultimate abilities, tiered weapons, different characters, and more.

We won’t post the images here, but you can look them over for yourself on Twitter and Imgur.

While not much is known about the FPS title as far as gameplay, we do know it takes place in a town called Redfall located in Massachusetts which is under siege by a legion of vampires that have blocked out the sun.

These aren’t your typical vampires though, as they were created after a scientific experiment went horribly wrong and they are continuing to evolve - some with powerful abilities, and some even continue to grow larger.

Cut off from the rest of the world, not only will you face off against vampires in the game, but you will also have to contend with the cultists who worship them.

A release date for the Xbox and PC title, other than summer 2022, has yet to be announced.