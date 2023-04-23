Immortals of Aveum gets a first look with six minutes of magical FPS gameplay

Ascendant Studios has shown off some gameplay for its upcoming magic FPS Immortals of Aveum.

Immortals of Aveum, the latest title that has been adorned with the EA Originals label, was formally announced last week with a par for the course cinematic trailer, giving us an idea of what gameplay might be like without actually showing us. Well thankfully, developer Ascendant Studios has given us a taste of what to expect with six full minutes of gameplay. Currently it's looking like a mix of other shooters like Doom and Destiny, with a dash of that hand wavey magic Doctor Strange does in the Marvel films, complete with made up runes and particle effects.

The trailer offers a look at three different kinds of magic you'll be able to use, Force, which is the blue one, Life, the green one, and Chaos, the red one, which you'll be able to mix and match with Sigils, rings, and totems. "Unlock and upgrade a wide variety of Spells and Talents across three colors of magic," reads the trailer's description. "over, upgrade, and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear. Then synergize your playstyle across all three forces of magic and become Aveum’s most powerful Triarch Magnus."

Force magic seems to include things like shields and gravity spells, Chaos looks to be quite fiery and explosive, but Life magic looks a bit less clearer in what it does; presumably it's the one that does some healing, though it also looks like it has some offensive capabilities as well. Everything looks quite fast paced, but changing up your abilities on the fly appears to be incredibly fluid, so it seems that gameplay is built around that at least.

Immortals of Aveum is set to release July 20 this year, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.