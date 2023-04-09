Immortals of Aveum, EA's magic FPS, is reportedly releasing this July

Immortals of Aveum, the upcoming first-person magic shooter from EA and Ascendant Studios, is reportedly releasing in July.

Revealed back at The Game Awards, we haven't really seen any of Immortals of Aveum since its teaser trailer, which just showed off a pre-rendered cinematic. Currently the game has a release window of 2023, which hasn't gotten any more specific since the reveal. But according to dataminer billbil-kun, notable for numerous accurate leaks, the game will be launching July 20 (thanks, VGC).

Billbil-kun has become a reliable source for PlayStation Plus' free games leaks over the past few months, so while this is just a rumour, it's at least one that's a bit more reliable than usual. Still, like with any rumour, better to be slightly apprehensive about it, especially considering we haven't seen any gameplay for it.

Immortals of Aveum comes from new developer Ascendant Studios, made up of developers that worked on Dead Space and Call of Duty, as well as BAFTA and game of the year award-winning titles. According to a press release at the time, the game is a "groundbreaking new single-player, first-person magic shooter that delivers a visceral, cinematic campaign experience," that's "set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion." It's currently planned to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, another title finally moving on from the previous generation of consoles.

The game is also the next in EA's Originals lineup, which previously focused on indies, though the reveal of Wild Hearts (Omega Force's take on a Monster Hunter style game) last year opened that up to titles from bigger studios. EA hasn't made it clear why the label shifted to support bigger developers, though most indie games aren't exactly known for their money-making potential.