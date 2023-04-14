Immortals of Aveum is a fps with spell-based combat coming from EA and Ascendant Studios

EA has announced a new game slated for this summer titled Immortals of Aveum.

Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Ascendant Studios, a new studio made up of BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning industry veterans, the game is set in an original fantasy universe full of magic and conflict set of the edge of the abyss.

Summon your power, stop the Everwar, save the realms in Immortals of Aveum.

The story-driven, single-player game takes place through the eyes of Jak, as he joins an elite order of battlemages. These ages are versed in the three colors of magic - blue, green, and red - used to decimate legions of enemies with chained attacks and counters.

Here's the storyline:

"Having grown up powerless and destitute, Jak is what’s known as an Unforeseen – someone who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities later in life. With his newfound potential, Jak is recruited by General Kirkan to join the Order of the Immortals and is reluctantly thrust into mankind’s endless war for the control of magic. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future."

The single-player, first-person magic shooter, will be released on July 20, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store.