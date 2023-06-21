EA's magic FPS Immortals of Aveum now releasing very close to Starfield

Immortals of Aveum, the ambitious first-person magic shooter from Ascendant Studios, has been delayed to August 22. The game was initially set to launch on July 20, but the studio has announced that it needs a little more time to polish the game.

In a statement shared on Ascendant Studios website, Bret and the team state that, “Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum over the past few weeks has been incredibly inspiring. [...] As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1, and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight.”

Bret and the team continue, “The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.”

Please take a moment to read a message from Bret and our team. https://t.co/Obq2MNPj60 pic.twitter.com/XjW0q078iX — Ascendant Studios (@AscendantStudio) June 20, 2023

While any news of a delay is disappointing, many of us would rather the studio take all the time it needs to polish the game. After all, I’d rather wait it out and play a finished game than play it now and be inundated with performance issues and so forth. The downside is that August is currently packed with game releases such as Lies of P, Baldur’s Gate 3, ARK: Survival Ascended, and Armored Core 6, so making time for Immortals of Aveum might be an issue for some.

Ascendant Studios is a new team made up of industry vets who have worked on the likes of Call of Duty and The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series, and Immortals of Aveum - its first endeavour - is shaping up to be something special.

Reactions to Immortals of Aveum have been pretty good so far. In our hands-on preview, we felt that it was “generally successful in what it sets out to achieve, with a few caveats”. After all, a game that takes inspiration from the likes of Doom, BioShock, and God of War can’t be bad, can it? I guess we’ll see on August 22 whether this blockbuster of a game is a hit or not.