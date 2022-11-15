Horizon Call of the Mountain will release alongside PlayStation VR2 in February

Guerrilla Games has confirmed Horizon Call of the Mountain will release alongside the launch of PlayStation VR2.

Both are set for February 22, and the game is now available for pre-order.

Horizon Call of the Mountain pre-order trailer

In Horizon Call of the Mountain, you play as Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior with a difficult past searching for redemption. Recruited for a dangerous task, Ryas has been offered freedom only in exchange for investigating a new threat to the Sundom.

During your time with the game, you will encounter both new and familiar Horizon characters like Aloy, who will aid him along the way. Being equipped for any situation will be vital to survival. Luckily, you will find the weapons and tools you need during your adventure.

While you can purchase the game and the headset separately, a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will be made available through the PlayStation Store.

Horizon Call of the Mountain was developed in collaboration with Firesprite, a development studio made up of former Studio Liverpool employees that Sony acquired in 2021.