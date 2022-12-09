If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Horizon Forbidden West expansion Burning Shores is a PS5 exclusive coming in spring 2023

LA looks treacherous.
Burning Shores is an expansion coming to Horizon Forbidden West in spring 2023 and only for PS5.

On April 19, 2023, Buring Shores will see Aloy pursue a threat in wilds of the treacherous archipelago, Los Angeles.

Picking up where the storyline of the main game left off, in this area south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, you will find new characters, adventures, and more.

The overgrown and fractured city of LA can be fully explored via the water or by flying on the back of a Sunwing. But beware while exploring: a massive machine threat lurks in the shadows, and it's one Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities.

Guerrilla said it made the "difficult decision" to focus all its efforts on making the experience exclusively for PS5 due wanting to "achieve this grand vision technically and creatively."

That's a bit of a bummer for PS4 users.

