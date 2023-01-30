Guerilla Games offers Horizon Call of the Mountain story details ahead of its launch next month

Guerilla Games has dropped some new story details for Horizon Call of the Mountain, giving us a better view of what we can expect when it launches next month.

Over on the official PlayStation Blog, Guerilla provided some story details for Call of the Mountain ahead of its launch with the PSVR2 on February 22. In Call of the Mountain, you play as new character Ryas, a member of the Carja in Shadow. The game follows on from the Carja Sundom and the effects of the Red Raid, a series of attacks enacted by neighbouring tribes, resulting in the death of the Mad Sun-King Jiran. The Carja in Shadow are a splinter group of the Carja tribe, made up of soldiers loyal to Jiran, one of which is Ryas our new protagonist.

Ryas took part in the abduction of an important prince, but following this he "seeks to atone and regain his honour." According to Guerilla's narrative director, Ben McCaw, "Ryas ended up on the wrong side for the right reasons. His family was torn apart, and ultimately, he was incarcerated. This is the story of how he tries to come back from that."

The blog notes that players will meet new and old characters, but his actions have affected these relationships. "Having fought for the Shadow Carja, Ryas’ relationship with these characters is at best adversarial. He needs to make inroads and amends if he hopes to be accepted," explained McCaw.

Horizon Call of the Mountain was first revealed in January 2022, and is obviously one of the biggest titles that will be launching the same day as the PSVR2. Ryas as a character is known for his climbing abilities, something you'll seemingly be doing a fair bit of as shown in gameplay trailers so far, as well as taking down some robot dinosaurs of course.