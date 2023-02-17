PS VR2 is almost as entertaining for watchers as it is players

I was Ryas, or was Ryas me? I don’t know. The point is, when I donned the PSVR2 headset and started Horizon Call of the Mountain, I was immersed. It’s an overused term, but I think you can get away with saying it when you’re talking about VR. At one point, pretty early on, something happened that made me semi-scream and I was almost knocked off my feet. My son couldn’t stop laughing, had to tell my wife about it over dinner, and has mentioned the moment every day since, multiple times a day.

This looks good from the inside, but also good from the outside.

PlayStation VR2, and VR in general, is mostly a rather isolating experience. Sure, there are online multiplayer games, but when you put on the headset and a pair of headphones you leave your real room and enter the virtual world. It doesn’t matter who is there with you; they’re gone. The experience is yours and your alone.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

I’ve played multiple VR games with my son in the room and he loves it. It helps that what the VR player sees is displayed on the TV connected to your PS5. Although Horizon had the biggest impact, What the Bat? is the pick of the PS VR2 games so far, in my opinion, if you’re looking to put on an entertaining show. I took one earbud out so I could hear him, and for over an hour he joined in, shouting out commands as he solved the simple puzzles before I did, or screaming when he noticed an elephant hiding on a staircase.

You’ve got to be careful, of course. VR is a very active pursuit, and a flailing arm could easily wallop a child on the head (I’d advise keeping toddlers out of the room completely, unless you want to star in a Daily Star story), but as long as you’re being somewhat cautious, you’ll be OK.

What child doesn’t love watching a parent make a fool of themselves? And if there’s one thing playing in VR guarantees, it’s that you’ll be doing things that will make you look like a terrible interpretive dancer one moment or someone looking for a lost contact lens the next.