Honkai Star Rail release date and Pre-Registration rewards

Honkai Star Rail is the next big game from Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse, and fans have finally found out when it's coming out.

The Honkai Star Rail release date was confirmed in a big live stream held in the run-up to the game's launch, which also revealed a tonne of other details - including the exact time the game is out, when preload starts and the newly revealed PlayStation version.

If you can't wait for Honkai Star Rail then we've rounded up everything you need to know about the game's fast approaching launch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Honkai Star Rail release date is Wednesday 26 April 2023. HoYoverse confirmed the news during its Honkai Star Rail Boarding Preparation Special Program in March.

It was also revealed that in addition to iOS, Android and PC, Honkai Star Rail will be launching on PlayStation too. However, it looks like the JRPG will debut on Sony's console a little later, with it listed as "coming soon" for PlayStation instead of alongside other platforms in April.

What is the Honkai Star Rail release time?

Honkai Star Rail is out in the UK at 3am BST on Wednesday 26 April. If you're based in other regions here's when it'll be out:

Tuesday 25 April

7pm PDT

10pm EDT

Wednesday 26 April

3am BST

4am CEST

When does preload begin for Honkai Star Rail?

If you want to prepare for the Honkai Star Rail launch you'll also be able to preload it onto your device from Sunday April 23.

Preload will be available via the Apple App Store for iOS, through the Google Play Store for Android and on the Epic Games Store for PCs.

Honkai Star Rail Pre-Registration rewards

Ahead of the Honkai Star Rail release, you can pre-register and get notified as soon as it becomes available, while also earning yourselves a few exclusive rewards. These rewards are based on how many people have pre-registered in total, a long with a few other milestones.

So far, over seven million players have pre-registered for Honkai Star Rail. Here's a full list of the Honkai Star Rail pre-register stretch goals:

Number of people pre-registering hits 500,000: Credit ×50,000

Credit ×50,000 Number of people pre-registering hits 1,000,000: Star Rail Pass ×3

Star Rail Pass ×3 Number of people pre-registering hits 2,000,000: Avatar Trailblazer — Welcome ×1

Avatar Trailblazer — Welcome ×1 Number of people pre-registering hits 3,500,000: Four star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning)

Four star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) Number of people pre-registering hits 5,000,000: Star Rail Pass ×15

Star Rail Pass ×15 Number of social media followers hits 2,500,000: Star Rail Pass ×2 and credit ×50,000

What are the Honkai Star Rail specs?

The Honkai Star Rail minimum specs have been revealed for some platforms, but not others.

If you've got an iPhone or iPad you'll need to be running iOS 10.0 or later and according to the App Store, the base version of Honkai Star Rail will comes in at 3.4GB.

For Android, the Honkai Star Rail listing on the Google Play Store doesn't reveal file size or minimum version of Android required.

The PlayStation version was only anncounced this week and we don't have any spec data yet.

On the Epic Games Store the minimum and recommended specs for PCs are listed the same:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 Processor

Memory: 8 GB

Looking for more Honkai Star Rail content? Check out our Honkai Star Rail characters list. For help with other HoYoverse games head to our Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Impact codes pages.