Honkai: Star Rail hits 10 million pre-register milestone - just like Genshin Impact did

Honkai: Star Rail has soared past the 10 million pre-registered players milestone. This is just over a week ahead of release, and is also the same milestone Genshin Impact reached before its explosive launch back in 2020.

What's especially interesting is not just the speed at which the next gacha RPG from Hoyoverse has managed to pull this off, it's that the game has managed to do it without PlayStation pre-registration available. With that in mind, it looks as though Honkai Star Rail will have an astronomical day one playerbase, all of whom will surely appreciate a nice number of pre-reg rewards.

Honkai Star Rail's opening cinematic is right here, if you've not seen it yet!

The game is set to provide all the familar perks that fans of Genshin Impact will like: an anime art style, numerous characters to use in combat and chat to through a engrossing single player story, and more. There's also the gacha system of course, the most common method of obtaining new characters that demands a lot of free-to-play time or real world cash, so keep that in mind if you are planning on giving it a try.

10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!



10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!

It's also the third in the Honkai series, which proved popular among Chinese players back during the early days of Hoyoverse. With Star Rail, we're seeing the series get a similar level of investment as Genshin. The game is the clear next step for a relatively new industry giant towards its goal of obtaining a larger slice of the worlds attention, money, and loyalty.

It helps that Hoyoverse games are solid, to be fair. While some initially pointed to Genshin at launch as a obvious attempt to jump on the Breath of the Wild hype train, it has since evolved into a whole different beast with a substantial fan base in both Eastern and Western markets. With past success stoking the coals, Honkai: Star Rail may just be their own industry-shaking locamotive charging into a hectic summer of AAA bangers and game of the year contenders.