Here's your first look at Sonic Prime coming to Netflix

Our first look at Sonic Prime is here and you can get somewhat of an idea of what to expect from the Netflix animated series in a short clip.

Granted, it's just super short, but it still provides a look at the 3D animation, and shows Sonic running and catching rings before posing with one. So it's more of a teaser than anything, really.

As announced in February last year, the series will consist of 24-episodes aimed at kids, families, and long-time fans. In it, the blue speedster will become entangled in the fate of a “strange new multiverse”.

The show is a collaboration between SEGA, WildBrain Studio, and Man of Action Entertainment. It will be the first Sonic animated series since Sonic Boom which ran from 2014 to 2017.

In the trailer, you also get a look at other animated shows coming to Netflix such as Battle Kitty, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dragon Prince Season 4, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, My Dad The Bounty Hunter, My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Samurai Rabbit, The Cuphead Show, and more.

If you are only interested in having a look at Sonic, skip to the 2:06 mark.

An air date for Sonic Prime has not been announced.