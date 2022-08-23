Here's how to watch the Destiny 2 showcase: Livestream time, Twitch Drops, and what to expect

Destiny 2 is due to receive an absolutely massive set of reveals today via the Destiny 2 livestream showcase. This live event is set to present the future of the Sci-fi shooter both short and long term, with details on both season 18, Arc 3.0, and perhaps even the incoming Lightfall expansion expected to make an appearance.

As such, we’ve written this quick guide to take you through the livestream time, Twitch drops and how to claim them, what we’re expecting and more!

Watch the recent Destiny 2 recap trailer here!

Destiny 2 livestream time

The Destiny 2 showcase live stream is going live at 9AM PDT / 12PM EDT / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST on August 23. If you want to catch up with the team before the juicy info starts coming, a pre-show is set to happen one hour before the official start time.

Where to watch the Destiny 2 livestream

You can tune in and watch the Destiny 2 livestream live via Youtube, Twitch, and Bili Bili.

The live stream will lay out what we can expect in the upcoming season.

Destiny 2 livestream twitch drops

Those who watch the live stream via Twitch can net themself the Starburst emblem through Twitch drops. To get in on the free loot, you need to link your Bungie and Twitch accounts. To do this, follow these steps:

Log into Bungie.net via their official website

Make your way to your account settings

In the settings, enable the link between your Bungie account and Twitch

Destiny 2 livestream: What to expect

In terms of what we know is coming, the team at Bungie have given off some teases here and there — some subtle and some fairly obvious.

First off, we know this live stream is going to be very much focused on The Witness, the big antagonist we got to see at the end of the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign and who has been teased for years now in the Destiny story. In multiple tweets posted to the official Destiny 2 Twitter, their oncoming assault on The Traveller appears to be starting up in earnest.

Fingers crossed we get some PvP info too — that would be nice!

A foreboding message from Calus has arrived in the H.E.L.M.



Embrace the inevitable. Destiny 2 Showcase // Aug 23 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/F5QicBnOuP pic.twitter.com/YJXYxSSUth — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 18, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In addition, Arc 3.0 is set to be making a wondrous appearance at the live stream showcase. We previously got a comprehensive blog post breaking down the system update, which concluded by stating that fans will be able to see Arc 3.0 “in action” at the show.

In addition, we’re expecting to see a bunch of information regarding the new season. We know that a new raid is due with this seasonal update, but have no official word as to what that actually is. A new season means new seasonal weapons, a new temporary avenue for gameplay, and of course, a new seasonal medal to earn.

That wraps up our guide on the Destiny 2 live stream showcase! For more Destiny 2 content to catch up on prior to the show, check out the recent Destiny 2 x Fortnite datamine info, as well as the recent Destiny 2 trailer released ahead of Season 18.