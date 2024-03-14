With Fenrir 3 secured, Helldivers 2 players lock in on Turing, but they've still got a bad feeling about this big bug spray operation

Now that the big goal in Helldivers 2 is to combat the Terminid menace, the forces of Super Earth have been busy swatting all manner of bugs. Fenrir III is the latest planet they’ve wrestled control of, but as the focus turns to Turing, a lot of folks are still wondering whether this major order will end up leading to more trouble down the line.

To be fair, now that they don’t have to worry as much about heavy enemies like chargers and definitely aren’t having to contend with some new flying bug foes (they are), folks have plenty of brain capacity to dedicate to worrying about the future - like we all do. That said, maybe there is reason to be just a little bit concerned.

First of all, the good news. As of late yesterday, Fenrir III, one of the four planets players have been battling hard to gain control of ever since the major order to activate the Terminid Control System was given by Arrowhead on March 12, looks to have had its bug-killing gear fully activated. Sadly there’s no rest for the wicked, with only a brief moment of celebration having been afforded to those on the frontlines.

Now, the big focus of the offensive has moved to the planet Turing, with a very nice number of soldiers having descended on the planet at one point last night, in an effort to keep up the community’s momentum. As of writing, the pesky place’s libration percentage sits at just over 43%, according to Helldivers.io, with something in the region of 80,000 players fighting to ensure that keeps going up in a manner that should hopefully allow it to be fully secured in just under 20 hours time, if the current pace is maintained.

In order to accommodate that push, both Draupnir, which was a big target earlier this week, and Meridia are seeing their percentages slip, as smaller forces of Helldivers struggle to maintain a stalemate on them and avoid losing ground.

While all of that’s going on, some folks definitely aren’t still a bit worried that completing the major order by releasing a whole bunch of Termicide might not end well, with some memes even having popped up in response to ideas of failing it on purpose to avoid the potential arrival of more new Terminid variants or harm to soldiers themselves.

Look, as some posts have tried to explain, I’m sure the Biohazard signs found near the machines that deploy the stuff aren’t anything to worry about. Probably. Even if they, as some folks have been saying, there’s probably nothing you can do to stop the galaxy getting even more dangerous, especially if you look at how downright terrifying some of the clips coming in from players battling on planets like the aptly named Hellmire are.

So, just chill out and keep on helldiving.