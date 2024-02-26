Uh oh, Helldivers 2 players are accusing reward-hungry farmers of "actively sabotaging the entire war effort"

While Helldivers 2 has just enjoyed its first weekend without any major server issues leading to massive log-in queues, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in Robot Vietnam. The issue of farming is currently causing a big ruckus within the game’s community, although there’s still a lot of confusion as to exactly how or whether it’s affecting campaign efforts.

Yep, now that folks trying to keep their server spots by leaving the game running while AFK are no longer a big problem, there’s a new type of Helldiver earning ire, with this one being the kind that’s just keen to bag as many goodies as possible. That said, it’s still unclear whether folk just running the same kinds of missions repeatedly is actually handing the community as a whole Ls.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A number of threads have popped up on the Helldivers 2 subreddit over the weekend claiming that this is the case and essentially begging people to stop choosing to farm certain kill-centric missions over and over again. The belief among those doing the accusing looks to be that by ignoring the missions related to the game’s main campaign and its current major order in order to grab more XP, requisition slips, and medals, those ‘farming’ are actually hurting the community’s ability to collectively complete the former.

It’s an idea that seems to be based on the belief that the way the game determines whether to award a win or a loss - which could then affect the planetary liberation percentage - is linked to the amount of progression made during each operation - with the assertion being that by just completing certain missions during their ops, farmers are negatively impacting it.

It’s important to remember that we’re all still a bit in the dark as to how exactly these mechanics work in Helldivers 2, especially on the backend, given that Arrowhead hasn’t offered any official insight on it as of writing. However, it seems like the idea that the community is actively losing progress towards planetary liberation every time somebody farming fails an operation or ends it without doing any of the main missions doesn’t have much, if any, concrete evidence to back it up right now.

Farmers are losing us planets

by u/LicensetoIll in Helldivers To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That said, it has at least helped kick off a debate around the wider issue of whether the rewards currently on offer in the game for main missions and major orders are in need of sweetening in order to convince more of those who aren’t super into liberation roleplaying to prioritise them more. After all, worthwhile goodies are all those farming people are after, right?

So, maybe it's worth lobbing a special armour set or two into the game to make sure that folks who’re desperate to spread some democracy don’t feel the need to be aggrieved whenever they see someone playing the game in a different fashion to them.

In the interim, the good news for those who've run into a bug that's caused their super credits to disappear or become inacessible is that Arrowhead has already said it's working on a fix.