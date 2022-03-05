Halo Infinite's campaign co-op has been delayed, 343 aiming to deliver it later in Season 2

Campaign co-op in Halo Infinite has been delayed a bit, and will not be available at the start of Season 2.

According to 343 Industries, it's making "great progress" on Campaign network co-op, which is occurring in parallel to Season 2 work, as is work on Forge.

However, the studio said it is going to take more time to land a "high-quality, full-featured four-player network co-op experience."

The team is also working on the two-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox Series X, as well as the non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign. This has presented some "big challenges" for split-screen that have taken 343 more time to solve.

Because of this, 343 says it will not be able to ship Campaign network co-op at the start of Season 2. The studio is still aiming to deliver Campaign network co-op later in Season 2, and it will share a release date for it and split-screen co-op as soon as it can.

As far as Forge is concerned, 343 said it is making great progress and is already flighting Forge to a small group of community creators. In the near term, it will continue to privately flight Forge while also planning for public flight for later this year. The goal is to ship Forge with Season 3.

Halo Infinite's Season 2, Lone Wolves, will launch May 3.