Halo Infinite player has recreated Skyrim's Whiterun in Forge

Great news for both Skyrim and Halo Infinite fans, as one creator has gone out and brought Whiterun to the Sci-fi FPS using the in-game Forge mode.

We have Halo Infinite map creator Bullet2thehead9 to thank for this brilliant crossover, uploading the map to the Halo Waypoint website for others to download freely. He describes it as a “highly detailed recreation of the classic city of Whiterun from Skyrim”, further supported by how quickly you can pick out certain landmarks like the statue of Talos, the Hall of the Companions, and more.

For those not in the know, Halo has always had a bustling community of map creators for as long as Forge mode was added to the series. For years now, people have been creating custom stages for community game modes, homages to other games with creations like Whiterun, time trials and obstacle courses. Now that Forge has been added to Halo Infinite with the recent Winter Update, we’re seeing plenty of these creations pop up again.

As of right now, the Whiterun map supports a variety of game modes but no bots as of yet. There are still some touch ups to parts of the map planned, but right now the town of Whiterun is almost entirely finished and open to explore.

Skyrim's Whiterun city has been created in Halo Infinite Forge by Bullet2thehead9!

Will you be downloading this map and giving it a go? Let us know below, as well as any other custom maps you've been messing around with!