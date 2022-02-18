If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CSR RESET

Halo Infinite multiplayer ranking fixes coming next week

The update will address common issues such as rank inflation, inaccurate skill assessment, uneven player skills, and more.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

343 Industries has announced it will release an update for the ranking system in Halo Infinite next week.

Coming on February 22, the update will help improve the ranked experience for players of all skills by providing more "accurate, balanced, and fair matches."

Watch on YouTube

The studio said that its skill rating system has been analyzing real matches since launch and that it is ready to apply learnings. This live data will help the system become even better at assessing a player's skill and should place them more accurately in the skill distributions.

This will be the first backend skill update since launch, and they will be made continuously throughout the life of the game.

Alongside the skill rating improvement, the team will be resetting Competitive Skill Ranking (CSR) ranks so that everyone can get an updated CSR more indicative of skill.

Because the CSR system was being "overly generous" since launch, these changes are being rolled out to help bring things closer in line to where they should be.

That period led to full tier inflation, so as a result, most players should expect to be placed a full tier lower after the rank reset.

Since the reset is happening in the middle of the season, players will have a shorter climb after placement matches, and the highest CSR rank is going from Diamond 1 to Diamond 5. This change will not affect most players, but it will mean Onyx players will spend less time in Diamond since the system already knows that they are likely an Onyx player.

343 said that the update isn't the end of changes to ranked, as there is still "more to go after," and it will continue to make updates based on player feedback and live game data.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch