Here's your first look at GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch

We've heard quite a lot about gaming's worst kept secret of 2021 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition – to date, including the offical PC specs, information about the game's updated controls and graphics, and more besides. But we've yet to see what the Nintendo Switch version of the collection will look like.

Thankfully, Rockstar has posted more screenshots from the Switch version, giving us a better insight into what the project will look like on less powerful hardware (and perhaps hinting what the mobile versions of the games will look like when they launch, too).

Take a look at the screenshots below, which have been posted by Rockstar via the game’s official page on the developer's website

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was officially revealed in October, alongside details of the graphical overhaul of all three games. Rockstar also revealed that it's removing previous versions of the featured games from digital retailers to make way for the new collection's release.

Containing GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, The Definitive Edition will feature "across-the-board upgrades" and modern gameplay enhancements such as a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more.

Originally developed by Rockstar Games, The Definitive Edition has been adapted for modern platforms by Grove Street Games using Unreal Engine, and is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC on November 11.