Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition officially announced

Rockstar has finally announced GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas will be released in one collection.

Called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, it will be released later this on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

The Definitive Edition will feature "across-the-board upgrades" including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles. Yet, the games will still maintain "the classic look and feel" of the originals. Rockstar said it will share more on the titles in the coming weeks.

It will also come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

To prepare for the trilogy's release, Rockstar will begin removing existing versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas digital retailers next week.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of GTA 3, and to celebrate, Rockstar said to look for special gear to collect in GTA Online throughout upcoming events this fall, including commemorative clothing and liveries.

Plus, this month’s GTA Online events will also have some "special surprises", including the upcoming possibility of some "unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas."

After the series of leaks, it's nice to finally have an official annoucement, even if it comes as no surprise.