Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition rated in Korea

Looks like reports of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas getting remakes have validity, thanks to the Korean Ratings Board.

A rating for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been filed with the Game Rating and Administration Committee, which published documentation today.

Reports of the three games getting remakes were first revealed in August via a Kotaku report, which was backed up by Gematsu.

It’s said the games are being recreated in Unreal Engine and will use a mix of “new and old graphics” and will be released in a single package, as you probably gleaned by the title of the release title.

While the content in the games will remain intact, reports state some changes will be made in order to make the titles “more suitable for modern audiences".

Rockstar Dundee, which is also working on bringing GTA 5 to next-gen consoles, is said to be the main developer behind the remakes.

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas were released in 2001, 2002, and 2004, respectively. The trilogy is said to be set for an October or early November release on PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It's also said to be coming to Android, iOS, and PC, and these versions maybe released in 2022 instead of this year, according to reports.