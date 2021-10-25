Following the announcement of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Rockstar has released system specs for the collection via the game’s official page on the official website.

The minimum system requirements are:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit.

: Windows 10 64-bit. CPU : Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300.

: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Space: 45GB of disk space

The recommended system requirements are as follows:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit.

: Windows 10 64-bit. CPU : Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600.

: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB. Space: 45GB.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was only revealed early this month by Rockstar, alongside details of the graphical overhaul of all three games. Rockstar also revealed that it's removing previous versions of the featured games from digital retailers to make way for the new collection's release.

The collection, which includes remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, is set to release November 11 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch.